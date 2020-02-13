Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerWave Qi Charger Bundle $20 (32% off), more

Anker Direct via Amazon currently offers its PowerWave Wireless Chargers Bundle for $19.99 Prime shipped when code DMB25241 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the last price cut by $4, and marks a new Amazon low. Featuring both Anker’s PowerWave Pad and Stand, this bundle adds a 5 and 10W Qi charger to your arsenal. Getting both is a great way to provide ample wireless coverage throughout your home. The 10W PowerWave stand is an ideal desk companion, while the 5W pad will be perfect for overnight charging setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 870 customers.
Charge forward: a high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge. For best results, use a quick charge Adapter (9V/2a) for Samsung Galaxy charging and a 5V/2a adapter for iPhone. Better than one: place and charge with the pad at home, or get more options at your work desk with horizontal and vertical stand charging MODES.
Certified safe: with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more, You and your iPhone are fully protected. What you get: Power Wave Pad & power Wave Stand, 2X Micro USB cables (3 ft. , AC adapter not included), Welcome Guide,
