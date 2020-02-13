Gift your sweetheart Nixplay’s smart digital photo frame for $157 (30% off)

- Feb. 13th 2020 9:35 am ET

Nixplay & NIX (97% positive all-time feedback from 21,000+) via Amazon offers its Seed Ultra 10-inch 2K Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame for $157.24 shipped. Usually selling for $220, today’s offer saves you nearly 30%, comes within $13 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best discount overall. Nixplay’s digital frames make it easy to show off pictures of your loved ones or other sentimental occasions from sources like Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, and more. So if you have an older relative who isn’t the most tech savvy individual, this is a great way to keep them in the loop. Not only does it pair with your smartphone via a companion app, but Alexa support enters the mix as well for voice control and the like. Over 130 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of another Nixplay frame.

If you don’t need digital picture frame with as high of a resolution as the featured deal, you can save a little extra by going with Nixplay’s 10-inch Smart Frame for $140. Here you’ll trade off the 2048 x 1536 display found in the lead deal for 1280 x 800 picture quality. Though aside from that downgrade, you’ll still enjoy a similar feature set. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 875 customers.

Or you can ditch the Nixplay branding altogether and opt for this much more affordable 7-inch frame from Aluratek. It’ll only set you back $31 at Amazon, and allows you to view photos from a plugged-in SD card or flash drive. 

Nixplay Seed Ultra Digital Photo Frame features:

hare photos and videos from your phone or by email to a 2048 x 1536 Nixplay frame for perfect picture definition wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance. Share images to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Send unique photos or playlists to separate frames and grow your private family sharing network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

