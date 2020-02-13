Amazon Warehouse sale: Elite Controller 2 $121.50, iPad 10.2 128GB $236, more

Amazon is currently offering 20% off a selection of its pre-owned Warehouse Deals products. One of our favorite products from this sale is the Microsoft Elite Controller 2, which can be found as low as $121.50 shipped in “used – good” condition, however, $127.02 scores you one in “used – very good” condition. Keep in mind that the original packaging might be damaged upon arrival due to its nature, but the controller is really what matters here. Microsoft’s latest Elite Series 2 controller normally fetches $180, however, Prime members have been able to get it at $160 for a while. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This controller packs a built-in rechargeable battery and USB-C port, making this the first official piece of gaming gear from Microsoft to use the latest standard. In our hands-on review, we found it to be a “refined, feature-packed controller.” Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for even more great deals, or drop by Amazon to view all eligible products and categories.

Our top picks:

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases. Also, keep in mind that each deal outlined here is based on the lowest current available price and may vary as the sale goes on.

Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!