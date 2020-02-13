HP 15-inch Chromebook 2.3GHz/4GB/64GB $300 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $600)

Woot offers the HP 15-inch Chromebook 2.3GHz/4GB/64GB in certified refurbished condition for $299.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery will apply. That’s down from the original $600 price tag and $49 less than our new condition mention earlier this month. Best Buy currently charges $399, as a comparison. Housed in an aluminum casing, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design backed by 128GB worth of storage, a full QWERTY and a numerical pad keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional features like 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam, and built-in SD card readers round out the list of notable specs here. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep your laptop secure.”

Save further and score this deal we shared yesterday on Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook at $169, which is down from its usual $220 price tag. Blair has all the details right here.

HP Chromebook 15 features:

  • Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz up to 3.4GHz.
  • Display: 15.6-inch diagonal FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit touchscreen (1920 x 1080), Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM (onboard), and 128GB eMMC Internal Storage.
  • Keyboard: Full-size island-style cloud blue backlit keyboard with numeric keypad. USB-C Power Adapter.

