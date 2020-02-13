KFC may be known for its chicken coated in a signature blend of spices, but now the fast-food chain is trying to get in on the footwear game. The company isn’t making its first foray into the fashion scene alone, collaborating with Crocs for a pair of truly unique shoes that can really only be described as finger-lickin’ good. Hit the jump for all of the details on the upcoming KFC Crocs.

KFC X Crocs debut new chicken-themed footwear

Watch out, the brands are at it again. KFC has just unveiled its latest attempt to go viral, which takes the form of a collaboration with Crocs for a pair of chicken-themed shoes. Sure it’s not what you’d expect to see from a fast-food chain, but it does fit with the company’s unique marketing approach. Collectible Colonel Sanders merchandise is just one of the ways that KFC has attempted to stand out from competitors, and now it’s hoping to team up with Crocs will drive that home.

Enter the new KFC X Crocs Classic Clog, a pair of shoes that let you show off your love of fried chicken in style. Well sort of. They still rock the signature Crocs look, meaning these can hardly be considered hardly fashion-forward footwear. That’s before you take into consideration the hyper-realistic printing that covered each of the shoes. If that weren’t enough, the Crocs even small like chicken, too.

Launching later this year, you’ll be able to add a pair of the unique KFC Crocs to your wardrobe starting sometime in the spring. Compared to the standard pair of Crocs which sell in the $20 range, you’ll have to shell out $59.99 in order to grab these limited-edition shoes. They’ll be available from Crocs in the coming months and will launch in a variety of unisex sizes. In the meantime, you can sign up for a reminder for when the footwear goes live over on this landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I can’t say that I was exactly expecting to see something like this from KFC, collaborating with Crocs is well within the realm of possibilities given what outlandish products the company has released in the past. After seeing a $10,000 Internet Escape Pod hit the scene back in 2017, there’s been no telling what KFC will come up with next.

Will I be buying a pair? Absolutely not. Is it hilarious that KFC has decided to bring them to market? Without a doubt. And for that, the Colonel deserves a round of applause for debuting what will likely be one of the more comical releases in the fashion world this year.

Source: KFC

