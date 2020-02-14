Mac mini deals start at $699 as various retailers take up to $200 off

Amazon is offering the entry-level Apple Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $699 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. B&H is currently discounting this model and additional upgraded configurations by as much as $200. You can see the entire selection of deals at B&H right here, many of which match our previous mention.

Mac mini is loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Upgrading to the larger SSD is a good move with today’s savings, as it’s nearly impossible to do that yourself on this Mac mini. Hit up our hands-on review for more details on the latest Mac mini.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $16.50. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

There’s been plenty of Apple deals to go around today, including Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale, discounts on iPad Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade tasks, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip. This Mac comes preloaded with macOS. Updates can be downloaded for free via the Mac App Store. Please check Apple’s website for upgrade eligibility.

