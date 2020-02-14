Drop up to $300 from Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,100

Amazon is taking up to $300 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which takes the 2.4GHz/8GB/512GB model to $1,699. That’s $100 better than Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The entry-level 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB configuration is $1,099.99 (Reg. $1,299).
Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.
Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.
Check out the aforementioned Best Buy Presidents’ Day for additional deals on MacBooks, iPads, and more.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:
- 2.4GHz quad‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz
- Retina display with True Tone
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
- 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 memory
- 128GB or more of SSD storage
- Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Backlit Keyboard – US English
