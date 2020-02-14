Apple $5 Valentine’s Day movie sale now live plus bundles from $10

Apple is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a big $5 movie sale this weekend, dropping a number of popular titles by 50% or more to all-time low prices. Each title will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.
$5 Top picks include:
- Tommy Boy
- 21 Jump Street
- Zoolander
- Ted
- Wedding Crashers Uncorked
- Rough Night
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- I Love You, Man
- I Know Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
- Steel Magnolias
- Sex and the City
- Mystic Pizza
Bundles:
- Will Ferrell 4-film Collection: $50 (Reg. $60)
- 21/22 Jump Street: $20 (Reg. $25)
- 4K HDR Comedy Collection: $30 (Reg. $40)
- 5 Romance Films: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Miss Congeniality Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Fifty Shades of Grey Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
Don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Disney movie sale at Apple, featuring new all-time lows from $10.
