Capture aerial photos with Autel’s EVO Quadcopter at $599 (Refurb, Orig. $999)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter in refurbished condition for $599 shipped. Usually selling for $999 in new condition, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer saves you $400, beats the lowest new condition offer we’ve seen by $300, and is the best we’ve tracked. Drone cinematographers will certainly appreciate the EVO Quadcopter’s 4K60 video recording capabilities, but other notable features here include a 4.4-mile range, and GPS as well as GLONASS positioning. Plus, once you’re done flying, it can also fold into a more compact package for convenient transportation. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 135 pilots and you can check out our hands-on coverage of the drone for a closer look. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase. More below.

Those looking for something even more affordable can instead opt for the $38 Syma X5C Quadcopter, which is a fantastic choice for earning your wings. It touts a built-in camera, but lacks the higher-end feature set as the Autel option. I logged quite a bit of flight time with this model when I was first getting into drone flying and can easily recommend it for novice pilots.

If neither of those options do it for you, head on over to our coverage of Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale. Through the weekend, you’ll find discounts on some DJI offerings as well as GoPro action cameras and more.

Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter features:

Capture video from the air using this orange Autel Robotics EVO quadcopter drone. The full-color video panel on the controller gives you a real-time view of the terrain below, and the four propellers let you precisely maneuver the drone into position over your subject. This Autel Robotics EVO quadcopter drone folds into a compact configuration for storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

