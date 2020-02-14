Build a ranking website in minutes with Blueprints, now $39

There are many no-code website builders to choose from nowadays. Blueprints stands out from the crowd, with hundreds of stylish templates and powerful SEO tools. You can pick up a lifetime subscription now for only $39 (Orig. $149) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Based on the popular Bootstrap 4 framework, Blueprints makes it easier to design cool websites from scratch. The platform has over 500 blocks to play with, along with 30 navigation panels and 200 ready-made designs.

You can use Blueprints for rapid prototyping or for building out full websites. The platform exports clean HTML, CSS, and JavaScript in a single flat file that you can host anywhere.

In addition, all the templates are optimized for speed and search. The built-in themes are rated at 96/100 on Google PageSpeed Insights, and they are packed with SEO features. As a result, your website will be instantly attractive to search engines.

It’s worth $149, but you can grab a Blueprint lifetime license now for $39 on Mac and Windows. The license covers two devices and unlimited sites.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!