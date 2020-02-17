ecobee’s Switch+ HomeKit Light Switch has Alexa built-in at $38 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch for $37.98 shipped. While it originally retailed for $99, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $48. Today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $6, and is down to a new Amazon low. Headlined by the inclusion of built-in Alexa, ecobee Switch+ delivers HomeKit functionality as well in the form of occupancy and temperature sensors. Bringing this switch into your home automation setup gives you the ability to control lights from your phone or with a digital assistant. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 120 customers.

Save even more by ditching the built-in Alexa functionality and going with TP-Link’s HS200 Light Switch instead at $20. This option integrates with your Alexa or Assistant-enabled setup, allowing you to control overhead lights. Another feature you’ll miss out on compared to the ecobee option is the HomeKit sensors, which don’t make an appearance on the TP-Link switch.

In search of additional ways to outfit your smart home? Right now you can get two Google Nest Hubs at $130, which amounts to a $200 value. Or for some enhanced security, we’re seeing some Ring Video Doorbell deals starting at $89.

ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch features:

Ask Alexa to turn on the lights and music with this ecobee Switch+ smart switch. Its built-in speaker lets you access Amazon Alexa with voice commands, and it automatically turns off a light bulb at sunrise or when no one’s in the room. Control this ecobee Switch+ smart switch remotely from your iOS or Android device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!