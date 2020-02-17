Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $89 (Save over 50%)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $89 shipped when promo code ALT7 is applied during checkout. Note: You’ll need to be logged in to your free Rakuten account to apply this code. As a comparison, it typically sells for $199 but Amazon has it discounted to $169 currently. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers a direct live feed of your front porch. Enjoy two-way communication and talk directly with your guests or delivery workers. Also compatible with Alexa for live-feed viewing. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More Ring deals can be found below.

Today only, over at B&H, you can grab Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129 shipped. That’s down over 50% from the original price and in line with our previous mentions. Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers full 1080p HD video feed of all your front porch happenings. It works in conjunction with Amazon’s Echo lineup, including its display-focused devices, allow users to easily check-in on Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Includes the option for two-way communication via the built-in speaker and microphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!