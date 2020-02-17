Get two Google Nest Hubs at $130 for just 24-hours (Reg. $200+ value)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering a two-pack of Google Nest Hubs in your choice of colors for $129.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $130 for a single unit at retailers like Best Buy. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time on a two-pack. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.7/5 stars by a substantial number of Best Buy customers. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.” Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your Nest Hub Display while also automating various devices around your home. You can use these switches to power-on lights and more, which is ideal in winter months. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!