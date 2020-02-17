Details surrounding Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are beginning to surface. As with any console debut, one of the most important questions is which games will in fact be available at launch. Thankfully the curtain has been pulled a bit further back as we now know that Rainbow Six Siege will be among the initial rollout list. While not a new game, Rainbow Six Siege is being readied for next-generation consoles and support for playing with friends on older systems is planned. Continue reading to learn more.

The reach of Rainbow Six Siege expands

When it comes to video game companies, Ubisoft performs quite well. Best known franchises includes Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and several Tom Clancy inspirations like Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, and of course, Rainbow Six.

With millions of players, Rainbow Six Siege is among Ubisoft’s best online performers. This has obviously led to frequent updates, the most recent of which is now a planned re-release which coincides with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Ubisoft has made it clear that it would love to support cross-play, allowing owners of the game to play with each other no matter which console they have chosen. In the end, this is up to Microsoft and Sony, the latter of which has historically fought the notion of supporting cross-play, in general.

The company is doing everything they can to support cross-play if it does become a possibility and plans to allow previous and next-generation console owners of the same brand to play together.

Pricing and availability

Despite the fact that Rainbow Six Siege has been out for several years now, we expect Ubisoft to capitalize on pricing and list it at $59.99. This is far from confirmed, but does seem likely. When it comes to availability, Ubisoft remained tight-lipped about any specific dates, knowing that would tip off the very much anticipated timeframe of when Microsoft and Sony plan to debut their next-generation offerings.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I have yet to play Rainbow Six Siege, I do think a re-release on next-generation consoles makes a lot of sense. A fresh coat of paint could lengthen the life of a rapidly aging title. This is especially true it ends up being one of few games ready to play when the latest game consoles launch.

That being said, Ubisoft has yet to confirm the extent of any updates to the game. But it does seem highly unlikely that it would be rolled out without some updates given the fact that both next-generation systems are planning to have backwards compatibility in tow.

Source: Windows Central

