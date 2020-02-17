You now have another chance to score the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo is once again offering the hard-to-get SNES Switch controller directly on its website for $29.99 plus $5 shipping. You’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member and then login to your account to be eligible for purchase. This might not be the deal you were hoping for, but these things have been very hard to come by since release. And there’s no telling how long this listing will be live for, so jump on it if you’re interested. Head below for even more details.

As you likely know from our hands-on review of the SNES Switch controller, it brings that nostalgic vibe and grip from yesteryear to Nintendo’s latest console. With a constantly growing library of NES and SNES games available to Switch Online members, this controller is perfect for recreating your Super Nintendo setup on current generation hardware. It will work on other games as well, providing they don’t require an analog stick.

You’ll also find the 2-pack of NES Switch controllers available for purchase directly from Nintendo, but this set has been much easier to get your hands on than the SNES counterpart.

Not interested in paying the Nintendo premium here? 8Bitdo also makes a pair of wireless SNES and NES controllers that sell for $25 and $24 respectively. While some reports suggest the D-pad is a little stiffer on the 8bitdo controllers by comparison to the Nintendo options, they are also significantly less pricey and will provide you with a very similar experience otherwise.



Enjoy enhanced Super NES games the way they’re meant to be played—using a full-size Super Nintendo Entertainment System style controller! Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members, this wireless controller offers the perfect way to play these classic Super NES games.

