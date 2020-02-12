Nintendo previously announced that it would no longer offer regular additions to its Nintendo Switch Online SNES and NES library. And while that seemed as though it would deflate some of the excitement here, December saw several new additions, and we are getting even more today. Those include a pair of SNES games that have never officially made it stateside along with two more NES titles to add to your vintage Switch library. All the details are down below.

Nintendo Switch Online Gets Even Better

After the internet went wild for Nintendo’s Online SNES library, additions to the collection slowed until the tail end of last year when the company dropped six new titles. Those included Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, Kirby Super Star, classic RPG Breath of Fire II, and a pair of NES titles, Crystalis and Journey to Silius.

Fast forward to today, we are getting the very first official US release of Pop’n TwinBee as well as Smash Tennis on the SNES side of things. Your NES library is also getting a boost with the additions of Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel. All four titles will include multiplayer action, according to Nintendo, and will appear in the Nintendo Switch Online SNES/NES library on February 19.

New Nintendo Switch Online SNES Games:

While there’s is loads of fun to be had across all of these games, the real standout here is Pop’n TwinBee. The colorful vertical shooter is the sixth game in the then long-running franchise. Best known for its blend of colorful graphics and adorable visuals with fast-paced shooter gameplay, this classic “cute-’em-up shooter” initially released in Japan and Europe in 1993 and is seeing its very fruit official appearance in the US in about one week. Plot centers around TwinBee and WinBee on a mission to stop Dr. Mardock and his army of Acorn Men from taking over the world.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While these titles might not be the Marios, Zeldas, and Mega Mans of the world, they are most certainly welcomed additions. Not every game to hit the service is going to be Super Mario World 4 or something along those lines. These lesser-known titles add to the library’s versatility and might even be totally new experiences for some Switch Online members, especially when it comes to title hit the US shores for the very first time.

The new Nintendo Switch Online SNES and NES games are scheduled to appear on February 19th.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!