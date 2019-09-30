After first getting a glimpse at Nintendo’s official SNES controller for Switch back in August, the much-anticipated controller is now rolling out to the masses. You initially needed a Nintendo Online membership to order, but that requirement is going away in due time. The $30 controller certainly delivers a heavy dose of vintage vibes, but questions have remained about build quality and how it relates to the Nintendo Switch’s current lineup of games. With the introduction of new SNES virtual titles, this has come into focus further in recent weeks. Head below for a quick unboxing and look at everything you can expect with the latest retro rerelease from Nintendo.

SNES Controller for Switch delivers vintage vibes

Vintage controllers for Nintendo Switch and various other platforms are hardly a new venture. PDP and other brands have been doing this with varying degrees of success for some time. We know the controller itself is sure to deliver some strong vintage vibes, bringing us back to the ’90s and all the glory we remember from that time. However, the packaging didn’t live up to the hype.

A rather utilitarian red box reads Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller and features a window into the controller itself. You won’t find a recreation of the original box from nearly 30 years ago here. Instead, just a box with likely little collectible value. It’s what inside that brings me back.

Look and feel are right on track

Once you get past the bland red box, everything is mostly just how I remembered it. A D-pad can be found on the left while Y, X, A, and B buttons are on the right. Select and start are right above a newly added wireless pairing notifier on the user-facing side of the controller. Nintendo continues to be ahead of much of its competition with the persistent inclusion of USB-C for its latest wireless controller. Ships with a cable or you can use your Nintendo Switch’s AC adapter.

As you may have heard, Nintendo introduced 20 SNES titles to the Switch Online earlier this month. That made its new retro controller a natural companion. Amongst the most popular titles from the first round of releases include Super Mario Kart, Star Fox, and Super Mario World.

Pairing the new SNES Switch controller brings back all of those memories of after school gaming with these titles. And while a standard Joy-Con will work with each of these games, going with this new retro controller only enhances the experience.

Wrapping up

At $30, not everyone is going to run out and pick one up after shelling out $300 for a Switch and then picking up the required Online membership. But if you have the spare change or have a retro gaming fan on your shopping list, it’s a fun dose of reality.

