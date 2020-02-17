Save $40 on Sphero’s all-terrain RVR coding kit, now down to $160 (Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot for $160.22 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, is $11 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Stepping outside of the brand’s usual design, RVR is the most programmable STEAM kit yet from Sphero. It sports a series of onboard sensors to leverage like infrared, light, and color as well as an accelerometer, and gyroscope. The package sits on a pair of all-terrain treads powered by high-torque motors. Plus, it can integrate with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and even littleBits for additional coding fun. We found it to be an “easy to use but extremely robust programmable platform” in our hands-on review, largely agreeing with its 4.7/5 star rating from over 550 Amazon shoppers.

Want to enjoy much of Sphero’s coding experience but in a more affordable package? Sphero Mini enters with a $42 price tag and packs much of the same app-control and other programming functionality as the RVR, but in a spheral shell. You will unfortunately give up the integration with third-party STEAM kits, but will save quite a bit of cash along the way. Learn more in our review.

For additional ways to dive into the world of programming and STEAM, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. It’s no surprise you’ll find entries from Sphero, but there’s also other options from Kano, LEGO, and more.

Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot features:

RVR is Sphero’s revolutionary take on the programmable robot. It’s drivable right out of the box, packed with a diverse suite of sensors and built for customization. RVR is a mobile platform for hackers, makers, educators, and learners.

