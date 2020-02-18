We have an impressive Parallels Mac app bundle deal today. Already among the best virtual desktop software on the planet, Parallels is offering 10 free Mac apps with the purchase of its latest Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac software. You’re looking at up to 95% off or over $1,000 in free apps with today’s bundle offer. Head below for all the details.

Parallels + 10 FREE apps

You essentially pay full price for Parallels Desktop 15 — software that rarely goes more than 10% off anyway — and get 10 free Mac apps with your purchase. Today’s Parallels Mac app bundle includes Parallels Toolbox, Hype 4.0 Professional, MindManager 12, Twist (One-Year Subscription), Roxio Toast 18 Titanium, Intego Mac Internet Security X9 (One-Year Subscription), Data Rescue 5, PDFpen for Mac, and the world’s greatest password app, 1Password Families (One-Year Subscription).

Simply add the Parallels Desktop 1-year subscription (with free updates) for $79.99 or the 1-time license (no free updates) at $99.99 to your cart. You’ll then see all the aforementioned titles automatically added in the cart to your Parallels Mac app bundle. Just for comparison sake, the 1Password subscription in today’s bundle is worth $60 alone, not to mention the $100 Roxio software and the $300 team communication app Twist. For those unfamiliar, this app allows you to run Windows on your Mac without rebooting. You can drag and drop files between the operating systems and make use of Windows-only applications on your Mac system, among many other things.

This sale live from now through February 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

We also have some solid Mac apps on sale right here including KeepSolid, Disk Drill Pro, and more. Our latest Mac/iOS app roundup is worth a look as well with deals on Goat Simulator, Moddnotes, Pixel Cup Soccer, and Baldur’s Gate II: EE, among others.

Parallels Mac app bundle:

Empower your Mac with this massive, all-encompassing bundle of software. With every purchase of Parallels Desktop™, you’ll get this premium macOS app bundle. This bundle includes 10 top-rated apps to help you save space on your hard drive, visualize data, manage passwords, create stunning web content, recover lost files, and much more. This bundle totals well over $1,000 in savings—but this offer will only last a few days! Promotion ends February 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PST

