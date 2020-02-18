Save $50 on Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4 at its second-best price of $249

Feb. 18th 2020

Amazon is currently offering the 15-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for $249 shipped. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Down from $299, today’s offer saves you $50, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is matching the second-best we’ve seen. Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a 15.6-inch display alongside a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and more. In terms of ports, look for USB-C as well as dual USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, this is a no-brainer purchase for keeping it protected while on-the-go.

If the featured deal doesn’t fit the bill for what you’re looking for in a Chromebook, we’re still seeing plenty of other models that might be a better buy. Ditch the military-grade durability and opt for Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook at $179. Or for something a little more compact, Acer’s Spin 11 Chromebook delivers a 2-in-1 design for $179 as well.

Samsung Chromebook 4 features:

The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere.

