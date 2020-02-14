Acer packs 12-hour battery life into its 15-inch Chromebook at $179 (20% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook for $179 shipped. Find it direct from Best Buy as well. Usually selling for $229, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 15.6-inch display, this Acer Chromebook offers plenty of screen real estate for getting work done on-the-go. Backed by up to 12-hours of battery life and 4GB of RAM, there’s also 16GB of onboard storage which can be expanded down the road thanks to an SD card slot. Alongside an HDMI output, you’ll also find two USB 3.0 ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 240 customers.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, this is a no-brainer purchase for keeping it protected while on-the-go.

For more Chromebook deals, we’re still seeing Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook at an all-time low of $169. Or if that model doesn’t fit the bill, swing by our coverage of the Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale, which has some additional discounts for you to check out.

Acer 15 Chromebook features:

Acer 15 Chromebook: Stay entertained with this Acer Chromebook 15 laptop. The Intel Atom x5-E8000 processor provides enough power for solid performance, while the 4GB of RAM let you work with multiple applications simultaneously. This Acer Chromebook 15 laptop has a lithium-polymer battery that provides up to 12 hours of uptime, and the 15.6-inch HD display offers quality visuals.

