PowerA’s Grookey Wireless Switch Controller drops to $40 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is now offering PowerA Pokémon Enhanced Grookey Edition Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $40.01 shipped. Regularly $50 at Target, Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is a nearly 20% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked. Featuring one of the new Pokémon Sword and Shield starters, this Grookey Edition controller provides a Nintendo Pro controller experience for less. Along with Bluetooth 5.0, it has built-in motion controls and ships with a 2-year warranty. Ratings are thin on this particularly new model, but the Enhanced Controller lineup receives solid reviews. More deals and details below.

Not to be confused with PowerA’s latest Pokémon Sword and Shield Switch controllers, today’s lead deal is part of a separate lineup of Enhanced Wireless Controllers from the company featuring character-specific Sobble and Scorbunny editions as well (pictured above).

But if these options are too pricey for your needs, consider one of those PDP Rock Candy Mini Controllers for $20 Prime shipped. It won’t provide you with that full-size Pro controller experience and it is wired, but it will offer up a more traditional form-factor compared the Joy-Con for half the price.

And be sure to swing by our previous Switch accessories roundup where you’ll find a series of cases, controllers, and power supplies starting from $7.50. That’s on top of this HORI Nintendo Switch Lux Pouch Mario Edition for $13.51, down from the usual $17 (new Amazon low).

PowerA Pokémon Enhanced Grookey Edition Controller :

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.2

Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company

