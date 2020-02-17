Nintendo Switch accessories from $7.50: Cases, controllers, collectibles, more

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch at $7.50 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $15, today’s deal is straight 50% price drop, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This zippered Nintendo Switch travel case includes slots for up to 10 game cards as well as space for your console and some cables. The built-in straps and soft flap provide additional security as well as screen protection. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for even more Switch accessory deals.

Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch:

Carry your Nintendo Switch securely with this black Insignia Go case. The straps and soft flap ensure a secure fit and offer added screen protection, while the zipper design provides fast access. This Insignia Go case features space to hold up to 10 games, and the interior storage compartment neatly holds cables. Sleek and protective case for your Nintendo Switch console and games.

