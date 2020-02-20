OG Apple AirPods return to hit new all-time low at $90, today only

$90
0

Today only, Woot offers the original Apple AirPods for $89.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. These are listed as new open-box models, which Woot describes as follows: “These units were not used, and come with the original retail box and accessories.” Originally $159, this is a new all-time low and $10 less than our previous mention. Notable features include a truly wireless design, up to 24 hours of playback with the included charging case, and Apple’s W1 chip with access to Siri. At under $90, this is arguably the most compelling offer we’ve seen even though the second-generation model is regularly on sale as well.

Those not willing to spend $90 on AirPods will want to check out Anker’s Liberty Air alternative. This is a great way to get a similar style and functionality for a more affordable price tag. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Connects Wirelessly Through Bluetooth to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac
  • Automatically On, Automatically Connected
  • AirPods provide up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Charging Case Holds Multiple Additional Charges for More than 24 Hours of Listening Time
  • Seamless Switching Between Devices
  • Includes Charging Case

Headphones woot

