Pad & Quill is debuting a brand new leather cuff Apple Watch band today. Officially known as the Cafe Cuff Band, it is made of the premium materials Pad & Quill is known for along with handcrafted attention to detail, and of course, a solid launch discount. Now available for pre-order for all 42 & 44mm Apple Watches, head below for a closer look and a big-time early discount.

Pad & Quill’s leather cuff Apple Watch band

The new leather cuff Apple Watch band from Pad & Quill is inspired by Mr. PQ’s Triumph Thruxton. The design of the band is heavily focused on vintage English motorcycles with “equal parts slim style and rugged-looking strength” along with “small pounded antique rivets.”

We combine this genuine leather with UV resistant stitching, soft interior leather, and durable hardware to make a Leather Cuff that likely will outlast your Apple Watch. Really. The Cafe Cuff has a hidden signature underneath. That’s the person who made the Cuff for you! That’s our tribute to the artisan and the heartbeat of what we are about here at Pad & Quill.

“The very best leather in the world”

As usual with P&Q, you’re looking at “the very best leather in the world” tanned by artisans “who’s parents, parents tanned fine leathers.” More specifically, this is American full-grain hide leather with UV-resistant, marine-grade stitching (the same stuff used in parachutes and sails) and a special soft interior leather. Hence, it’s comfortable on your wrist while maintaining that rugged exterior that will look better over time.

Pad & Quill also makes a point of noting that the new leather cuff Apple Watch band will not obstruct the Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) when on your wrist.

Cafe Leather Cuff Apple Watch Band Deals

Scheduled for release on “the week of March 1st,” pre-orders are now live on the Cafe Cuff Band. Better yet, the regularly $120 band is seeing a nice launch discount down to $109.95 shipped, but it will drop down to $93.46 using code PQ15 at checkout.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the cuff style certainly isn’t for everyone, it is nice to see something a little bit different than your standard leather band. There are undoubtedly other third-party options out there for much less, like this Valkit at $22 or the GOSETH leather strap band at just under $20. Still, you won’t get a 25-year leather warranty, 30-day money-back guarantee, or a discreet signature from the artisan that handmade your band for you.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Pad & Quill’s new full-grain leather Lowry Apple Watch Band. But we also have some rare deals on a series of leather and sport bands right now from Nomad. But our roundup of the best bands out there form under $5 is a must-see if you’re on the hunt for some new bands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!