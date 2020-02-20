Save $150 on Lenovo’s Yoga 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook at a new low of $549

- Feb. 20th 2020 2:17 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 15-inch Chromebook for $549 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $699, today’s offer saves you $150 and marks a new low. Centered around a 15.6-inch display, this Lenovo Chromebook offers plenty of screen real estate as well as a 2-in-1 design that allows it to convert into a tablet. Backed by up to 10-hours of battery life and 8GB of RAM, there’s also 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded down the road thanks to a micro SD card slot. Dual USB-C ports headline the I/O selection, which also a USB 3.0 input. Over 215 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, this is a no-brainer purchase for keeping it protected while on-the-go.

We’re also still seeing plenty of other Chromebook discounts today, with some Samsung models marked down to new Amazon lows priced from $177. That’s on top of the 2-in-1 design offered by Acer’s Spin 11 Chromebook at $179.

Lenovo Yoga C630 2-in-1 15-inch Chromebook features:

Combine productivity and entertainment with this Lenovo Yoga Chromebook. Its 8GB of RAM and Intel i5 processor supply power for apps and media, and the 128GB eMMC flash memory provides fast access to files. This Lenovo Yoga Chromebook has a 360-degree folding screen that lets you use it in laptop, tent, presentation or tablet configurations.

