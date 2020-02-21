Alpine’s 7-inch CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver sees 1-day discount at $200 off

- Feb. 21st 2020 8:20 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Alpine 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $499.99 shipped. Down from $700, like you’d pay at Crutchfield right now, today’s offer saves you $200 and marks a new all-time low. Alpine’s receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride packed within a 7-inch touchscreen display. It makes a great upgrade to your car for viewing navigation directions, selecting some music, and more. Alongside the receiver you’ll also get a Sirius XM tuner, which allows you to enjoy content from the satellite radio service. To get you started, a 3-month trial is included. Rated 4.6/5 stars. For a better idea of what to expect, dive into our review of another Alpine CarPlay unit.

If you can live without the Sirius XM integration and a smaller screen, there’s certainly ways to get in the CarPlay game for less. Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver will only set you back $268, and brings the in-car Apple experience to your ride quite similarly to the lead deal. This model also ditches the Android Auto functionality found the lead deal, as well. Regardless of which you choose though, just remember you’ll need to use a Lightning cable to hook things up.

For an additional way to retrofit your ride with CarPlay support, we’re still tracking a $200 discount on Pioneer’s 6.2-inch Receiver. This model packs GPS features on top of the in-car Apple experience, adding further value to its $450 price tag.

Alpine 7-inch CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver features:

Access Apple CarPlay or Android Auto features with this 7-inch Alpine mech-less A/V receiver. It comes with a SiriusXM SXV300 connect vehicle tuner to let you enjoy favorite satellite and online radio programs in your car. Set up a rear seat entertainment system with the HDMI input and output of this Alpine mech-less A/V receiver.

