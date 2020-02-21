This is the place to find all of today’s best iOS game and app deals as well as some notable offers for Mac. Today we have highly-rated business management apps, sci-fi card games, vintage RPGs, all of the Dr. Seuss you and the family could ever need, and much more. There’s no sense wasting your time looking for deals on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac apps, let us do the work for you. Today’s collection is showcasing a number of notable offers on titles like Tower of Fortune 3, Xynthesizr, Among the Stars, Inventory & Sales Manager, as well as a giant collection of discounted Dr. Seuss story book apps. Head below the fold for a hand-curated list of today’s best iOS app deals to finish off the week.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Among the Stars: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Business Expense Tracker 3.0 with Custom Reports: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Inventory & Sales Manager: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hop on Pop by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Green Eggs and Ham: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Oh, the Places You’ll Go!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Foot Book – Read & Learn: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fox in Socks by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: What Was I Scared Of?: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $40 (Reg. $50)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, COD Modern Warfare $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NOAA Hi-Def Radar Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Watch: Golfshot Plus: Golf GPS + AR: $50 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Speech Tutor: $6 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ChordFlow: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

Among the Stars:

Imagine a distant future. A once peaceful galaxy has been torn apart by war. Alien races fight for power and dominance. And then a new threat appears on the horizon, with the potential to wipe them all out. In the face of this new enemy, all races must make peace and unite to survive. You represent one of those races. Your goal is to help build space stations throughout the galaxy, to promote trade among the races, strengthen diplomatic relations and help defeat the new threat you all face.

