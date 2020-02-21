Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, COD Modern Warfare $40, more

- Feb. 21st 2020 9:37 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 at its lowest price ever on PS4 and Xbox One. You can now score the third entry in the series for just $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also now matched at Walmart. If you have been holding out on this for this long, now’s your chance to get your hands on bazillions of guns, gadgets, and loot boxes in an attempt to take take down the “fanatical calypso twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.” Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Sea of Thieves: Anniversary, DOOM, Prey: Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within 2, Dishonored 2, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, CELESTE, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Nintendo showcases new Animal Crossing gameplay, customization features, more

New Fortnite spy-themed season ends chapter two’s long drought

Retro Tiger LCD gaming handhelds make a triumphant return in 2020

Nintendo unveils new coral Switch Lite console, coming in April

Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more

Jordan Brand Xbox One X console is a must-see, but good luck getting one

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Gearbox

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard