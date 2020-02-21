Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, COD Modern Warfare $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 at its lowest price ever on PS4 and Xbox One. You can now score the third entry in the series for just $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also now matched at Walmart. If you have been holding out on this for this long, now’s your chance to get your hands on bazillions of guns, gadgets, and loot boxes in an attempt to take take down the “fanatical calypso twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.” Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Sea of Thieves: Anniversary, DOOM, Prey: Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within 2, Dishonored 2, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, CELESTE, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary $20 (Reg. $50)
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- Prey: Deluxe Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $40 (Reg. $60)
- CELESTE $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $14.99 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Transistor $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Yooka-Laylee $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Until Dawn $15 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- PSN Essential Picks digital PS4 sale from $2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $26.50 (Reg. $37+)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $31 (Reg. $65+)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn $5 (Reg. $20)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Owlboy Xbox One $15 (Reg. $25)
- or $20 (Reg. $30) on Switch
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- God of War $5 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
