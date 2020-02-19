Can you survive This War of Mine? Now down at $2 on iOS (Reg. $15)

In some games you play as the military hero, and others even the bad guy, but in This War of Mine, you take on the role of a survivor in a besieged city. Struggling to live another day, players must maintain their hideout, craft new materials, trade with others, and take care of your fellow survivors. The title “provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.” This one normally comes in at a bit of a premium as far as iOS standards go, but you can now add it to your game library for just $1.99, down from the regular $15. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked in years on the 4+ star-rated title. Head below for more details.

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

