Command two outlets with Satechi’s HomeKit Smart Plug at $40 and save 33%

Satechi via Amazon offers its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, like you’ll find direct from Satechi, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the second-best we’ve seen to date. With the ability to control two outlets, Satechi’s smart plug also integrates with HomeKit for Siri control and the like. You’ll also net energy monitoring capabilities, allowing you to keep tabs on how much power a plugged in device is drawing. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can swing by our hands-on review for a closer look.

If the featured Satechi option just doesn’t do it for you, you’ll want to peruse roundup of the best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs. There we highlighted Satechi’s model as one of our favorites, but you’ll also find smart plugs from Eve, Philips Hue, and more.

Satechi Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Simplify your home routine with the Satechi Dual Smart Outlet, ideal for controlling appliances remotely or automatically turning lights, coffee makers, TVs and more, off and on. Designed with convenience in mind, the Outlet features dual power outlets to individually control up to two connected appliances at once and real-time monitoring of your devices’ power consumption over time.

