Apple TV 4K discounts don’t come around often, save now from $169

B&H is currently discounting Apple TV 4K with deals from $169. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 64GB model for $184, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. That’s a match of our Black Friday and previous mentions. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

Put your savings to work and grab an Apple TV mount. This option from elago makes it easy to put your Apple TV out of sight, with three ways to mount and more. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to enhance your savings. It easily offers an option for renters that doesn’t require any drilling or the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Jump into our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPad, AirPods, Macs, and much more.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store. With streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, MLB, and HBO NOW, you can enjoy an array of multimedia content. Internet access is enabled by built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Additionally, Apple AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly mirror content from compatible Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!