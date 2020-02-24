While LEGO unveiled some pretty exciting new Star Wars kits at Toy Fair 2020, that wasn’t the only company who partnered with some well-known brands for its latest unveils. Over the weekend we got a hands-on look at what the folks over at Playmobil will be rolling out in the coming months, including some entirely new play sets from Back to the Future. That’s alongside the expansion of its own in-house themes and the already popular Ghostbusters lineup. Hit the jump for a closer look at our favorite unveils from the Playmobil Toy Fair booth.

Playmobil brings Back to the Future to Toy Fair

While much of the Playmobil booth at Toy Fair this year was dedicated to upcoming lineup of in-house products, there were a few new products that really stood out from the batch. Partnering with existing brands and properties is always a surefire way to catch some eyes with a new unveil, and that’s exactly what Playmobil was able to pull off with its latest new theme.

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future, Playmobil is launching two different ways to enjoy the franchise in the brand’s classic style. Of course, what would a Back to the Future-themed toy series be without the iconic DeLorean, which is why the headliner is a play set featuring the time machine. There’s a detailed interior, the ability to convert it into flight mode, and even LED lights that complete the homage to the film. It’ll sell for $50 when it launches in May.

Playmobil will also be releasing a more affordable Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown figure pack, if you don’t want to pick up the more expensive play set. While the two characters are included in the DeLorean, just $8 will let you score the two figures come May.

Ghostbuster theme expanded

The addition of Back to the Future play sets into the Playmobil catalog is just one of the new unveils that caught our attention this weekend. Ghostbusters fans have long been able to bring home iconic characters from the franchise, including the Firehouse and even an Ecto-1, that are great for collectors and little ones alike. Now the company is coming out with some releases that are more exclusively geared towards the latter group.

Its Ghostbusters Play Box brings the same ghost-hunting experience you’d expect to a portable play set. You’ll find a Peter Venkman figure alongside Slimer and tons of accessories, with the entire package being able to fold up into an on-the-go carrying case. It’ll retail for $22 upon releasing later this year in August.

