Samsung’s wallet-friendly Galaxy A50 returns to an Amazon low of $275

- Feb. 24th 2020 1:49 pm ET

$275
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $274.99 shipped. That’s up to $75 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. When it comes to affordable Android smartphones, Samsung’s Galaxy A50 packs a punch with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that keeps the size of its camera notch to a minimum. The front-facing camera features a 25-megapixel resolution, and you’ll find a similar rear-lens alongside a couple others used for capturing ultra-wide and telephoto pictures. A fingerprint sensor resides inside of the display, keeping your data just a quick biometric verification away. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more from our announcement coverage.

Ditch the cord with CHOETECH’s Dual Fast Wireless Charger for $24 when clipping the on-page coupon. I own this charger and am able to drop both my iPhone and AirPods anywhere for a steady and reliable charge.

Speaking of smartphone sales, today Woot has an iPhone extravaganza with deals from $120. Head over to our roundup to see our top picks.

Samsung Galaxy A50 features:

  • With an all day battery that lasts up to 35 hours, The Galaxy A50 keeps up with your fast pace throughout the day and into the night; When you need a boost, power back up quickly with fast charging
  • Featuring three specialized lenses, The Galaxy A50 is the only camera you’ll ever need; Capture more of what you see in every shot, thanks to our advanced Ultra wide 123 degrees field of vision; Shoot vibrant photos with a 25MP Main Camera or take flattering selfies with a depth lens that puts the focus squarely on you by softening the background

