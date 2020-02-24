Samsung’s wallet-friendly Galaxy A50 returns to an Amazon low of $275

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $274.99 shipped. That’s up to $75 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. When it comes to affordable Android smartphones, Samsung’s Galaxy A50 packs a punch with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that keeps the size of its camera notch to a minimum. The front-facing camera features a 25-megapixel resolution, and you’ll find a similar rear-lens alongside a couple others used for capturing ultra-wide and telephoto pictures. A fingerprint sensor resides inside of the display, keeping your data just a quick biometric verification away. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more from our announcement coverage.

Samsung Galaxy A50 features:

With an all day battery that lasts up to 35 hours, The Galaxy A50 keeps up with your fast pace throughout the day and into the night; When you need a boost, power back up quickly with fast charging

Featuring three specialized lenses, The Galaxy A50 is the only camera you’ll ever need; Capture more of what you see in every shot, thanks to our advanced Ultra wide 123 degrees field of vision; Shoot vibrant photos with a 25MP Main Camera or take flattering selfies with a depth lens that puts the focus squarely on you by softening the background

