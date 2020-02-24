Woot iPhone extravaganza has XS Max at $560, XR $400, more from $120 (Refurb)

- Feb. 24th 2020 9:24 am ET

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked, certified refurbished iPhones with prices starting at $120 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will pay $6 for delivery. One standout in today’s sale is on the iPhone XS Max, which can be had from $559.99 for the 64GB model. Normally fetching $999 or more for a new condition model at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is $40 less than our previous mention and one of the lowest to date. 

iPhone XS Max offers a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Everything is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which yields support for FaceID. There are also 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging. The standard iPhone XS is also on sale from $450, matching our previous mention. Much like the rest of the offers in Woot’s iPhone Extravaganza, the XS Max is a scratch and dent model, but comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable iPhone deals include:

iPhone XS Max features:

iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness.¹ Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more.

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
