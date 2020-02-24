In today’s best iOS and Mac app deals, we are growing our own natural eco-system, answering distress calls, battling our way through classic RPGs, and much more. We are starting your week off with a collection of highly-rated and now discounted iOS games and apps because there’s no reason to ever pay full price for them. Highlights include Valleys Between, 911 Operator, AudioKit Digital D1 Synth, Baldur’s Gate, and StationWeather Pro, among others. A complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS apps have been curated by hand for you down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro: Control for Mac: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BehaviorSnap: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX + AU: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reminder Pro-Minimalist remind: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: StationWeather Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Collection of Mana $15, Fire Emblem Three Houses $45, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Among the Stars: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Business Expense Tracker 3.0 with Custom Reports: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Inventory & Sales Manager: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hop on Pop by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Green Eggs and Ham: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Oh, the Places You’ll Go!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Foot Book – Read & Learn: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fox in Socks by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: What Was I Scared Of?: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $40 (Reg. $50)

Valleys Between:

Nurture a thriving, beautiful world by creating life, developing communities and discovering the quiet mysteries of the valley. Grow a thriving, healthy world. Discover the endless challenges within the valley and find the elusive balance needed to sustain it. Swipe up and down to shape the land at your fingertips. Designed with intuitive controls to be easy to pick up and play. Relax and play at your own pace to craft your perfect world. Develop your skills with handcrafted goals, and unlock animals to populate your world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!