Today’s Best Game Deals: Collection of Mana $15, Fire Emblem Three Houses $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering the Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $40, it still fetches as much on the eShop and starts at $29 from Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked. This is the definitive version of one of the most beloved JRPG franchises in history and includes Final Fantasy Adventure (the first game in the Mana series), Secret of Mana, and the first official release in the US of Trials of Mana. Learn more in our launch coverage. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mutant Year Zero Deluxe, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete, Terraria, Injustice 2: Legendary Edition, Shenmue 3, NieR: Automata GOTY, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

