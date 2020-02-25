Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Quick Release Car Mount $4 (43% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Car Phone Mount with Quick Release Button for $3.98 Prime shipped when code LECTOE2D has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $7, today’s price cut is good for a 43% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked. With a suction cup design, this mount can adhere to your dashboard, windshield, and elsewhere in your car for the ideal placement. It can hold most sized smartphones, allowing you to keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like. Plus, there’s a quick release feature that makes getting your phone out of the mount an effortless process. Over 230 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

The ideal solution for hands-free calls, navigation, and managing wireless music without having to reach in your pocket for your phone. Let easier device access and visibility sit shotgun suction mounted on your dashboard or windshield for a better driving experience. Fast setup – Adheres securely to your windshield, dashboard, or other surfaces with reinforced suction mounting mechanism. 360° rotatable ball joint design makes it easy to find the ideal viewing angle from any position. Phone cradle is compatible with smartphones between 4” to 6.5” in screen size.

