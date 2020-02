Have Siri command outdoor lights with this Meross Smart Plug at $27 (Save 23%)

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Outdoor Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just launched at the end of December, today’s offer is good for an $8 discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is a new all-time low. Headlined by HomeKit support, this smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to integrate outdoor lights and more into your setup. It has two individually-controllable outlets and on top of Siri support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone for control. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For those who can live without the outdoor-ready design can also save an extra $9 compared to the lead deal when opting for the Wemo Mini Smart Plug instead. Priced at $18, this model still rocks HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. While it won’t do the trick for automating outdoor lights, it will handle your indoor Siri-enabled needs just fine.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a 33% discount on Satechi’s HomeKit Smart Plug, which sports a duel-outlet design at $40. Or for more inspiration on adopting a Siri-controlled home, swing by our HomeKit Weekly series.

Meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, and more. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Works with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or above), Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and compatible with SmartThings. Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically.

