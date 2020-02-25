Today’s best iOS and Mac app deals are now up for the taking. We are learning to make origami, taking care of our personal finances, designing flyers, and blasting every pixelated enemy in our way today. Every day there are a loads of notable price drops on Apple’s digital marketplaces, but sifting through the not-so desirable apps can be arduous. That’s why we do it for you. Today’s highlights include On The Fly, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Nebo: professional note-taking, Learn How to Make Origami, Gunslugs 2, and more. Head below the fold for your complete list of today’s best iOS + Mac app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: On The Fly: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Speed Tracker. Pro: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AudioMaster Pro: Improve Sound: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Nebo: professional note-taking: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Learn How to Make Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro: Control for Mac: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BehaviorSnap: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX + AU: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reminder Pro-Minimalist remind: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: StationWeather Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

Money Pro:

Manage money like a pro. Сhange your spending behavior for good. Money Pro is the one place for bill planning, budgeting and keeping track of your accounts. Money Pro works great for home budgeting and even for business use. Easy sync with iPhone/iPad version. Money Pro is the next generation of Money app (over 2 million downloads worldwide).

