Today’s Best Game Deals: Doom Slayer Collection $18, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $42, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Doom Slayers Collection on PS4 and Xbox One for $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. This collection includes the original DOOM trilogy as well as 2016’s DOOM, a game poster, controller skin, and a $10 rebate towards the upcoming DOOM Eternal (releases next month). But you’ll definitely want to head below if you aren’t interested in the entire package though as most of the individual parts are also seeing price drops today. That’s on top of the rest of the most notable deals including Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Collection of Mana, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for Switch, Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle, and many more below.
Today’s best game deals:
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- Or $10 on PSN
- DOOM (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM III (Classic) $3 (Reg. $10)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe from $42 (Reg. $70+)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $45 (Reg. $60)
- Also at Best Buy
- Fire Emblem Warriors $24.50(Reg. $37+)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Or digital for $14.99 (Reg. $25+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Shenmue 3 $30 (Reg. $60)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary $20 (Reg. $50)
- Prey: Deluxe Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Transistor $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Yooka-Laylee $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $10 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $31 (Reg. $65+)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- God of War $6 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
