Today’s Best Game Deals: Doom Slayer Collection $18, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $42, more

- Feb. 25th 2020 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Doom Slayers Collection on PS4 and Xbox One for $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. This collection includes the original DOOM trilogy as well as 2016’s DOOM, a game poster, controller skin, and a $10 rebate towards the upcoming DOOM Eternal (releases next month). But you’ll definitely want to head below if you aren’t interested in the entire package though as most of the individual parts are also seeing price drops today. That’s on top of the rest of the most notable deals including Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Collection of Mana, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for Switch, Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle, and many more below.

