Amazon slashes $24 off Twelve South HiRise for MacBook, now $56

Amazon is offering the Twelve South HiRise for MacBook for $55.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the recent pricing there and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. Twelve South HiRise uplifts a MacBook closer to eye-level in an attempt to improve ergonomics and curb bad posture habits. It accommodates every MacBook Apple has shipped for nearly ten years. It features an aluminum design that’s bound to match your other Apple gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Yesterday we found a couple of other Twelve South accessories on sale. Options include ParcSlope and BookBook for MacBook Air/Pro. Prices start from $42, making them worth a look.

Oh, and the fun doesn’t stop there. On Saturday we spotted Twelve South Curve at a new Amazon low of $32. Typically fetching $60, this deal offers nearly 50% off.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

Elevate your laptop for maximum comfort with this Twelve South HiRise stand for MacBook. This stand extends from 2 to 6 inches to optimize your computing experience and reduce unwanted strain. The V-shaped arms are equipped with a silicon grip that works with 11-inch and 15-inch models so you can compute in comfort with this Twelve South HiRise stand for MacBook.

