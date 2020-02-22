Uplift a MacBook with Twelve South Curve at a new Amazon low of $32 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $31.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s over 45% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With room for up to 17-inch laptops, Twelve South Curve is able to uphold every Apple MacBook. Adopting this stand can lead to improved ergonomics and a better layout for multi-monitor setups. Since it is comprised of aluminum, it’s bound to give your space a more high-end look and feel. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While it doesn’t carry the Twelve South brand, this Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand is $23. That’s $9 less, making this upgrade even more affordable. Bear in mind that its support tops out with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, leaving larger PCs behind.

If you are looking to shift away from space gray, Twelve South recently debuted Curve in a matte white aluminum finish. Given recent availability, it has yet to go on sale.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches

Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain

Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

