Today Ultimate Ears is expanding its stable of Bluetooth speakers with its highest-end model to date, fittingly named HYPERBOOM. Armed with a high-fidelity audio array, adaptive sound mixing, 24-hour battery life, and more, UE’s new flagship speaker outclasses all of its previous releases with both volume and bass entering at several magnitudes higher than before. Head below for all of the details on the latest from UE, as well as pricing and availability.

Ultimate Ears unveils new HYPERBOOM speaker

In the crowded market of Bluetooth speakers, the folks at Ultimate Ears have been managing to differentiate their product lineup for quite some time. But now in the age of HomePod and other high-end speakers, its current roster of products have some catching up to do on the audio fidelity end. That’s where the new Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM comes into play.

As the loudest and most bass heavy speaker from the brand to date, HYPERBOOM lives up to its name by touting “supermassive sound, extreme ba​ss, a wide dynamic range that brings your music to life.” Compared to its past flagship release, this is said to be three times as loud as MEGABOOM 3 with over six times the bass. It accomplishes that by leveraging an internal audio array comprised of two 4.5-inch woofers, dual 1-inch tweeters, and a pair of 3.5-inch passive radiators.

Despite being a more typical Bluetooth speaker, Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM has borrowed some functionality from its voice assistant-packed brethren, namely its adaptive EQ functionality. Said to do “all the heavy lifting to rock pitch-perfect sou​nd in any space,” this feature automatically adjusts the sound to the current location.

You’ll also be able to rock out for 24-hours on a single charge, while taking advantage of an IPX4 waterproof rating. Just as we’ve seen from past speakers from the brand, Ultimate Ears has included its One-Touch music control for conveniently playing, pausing and skipping tracks directly on the speaker.

With shipping slated to begin in early March, it won’t be long until you can bring home the latest from UE. Well, that is if you’re willing to shell out some serious cash. Ultimate Ears will be retailing HYPERBOOM for a whopping $399.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Time and time again we’ve put speakers from Ultimate Ears to the test, and on each occasion walk away quite impressed. So we’re excited to inevitably get our hands-on the brand’s latest. But despite all of its impressive features, the massive price tag has us scratching our heads as to who exactly the target audience is for this.

