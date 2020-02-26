Nab Sony’s top-tier ANC Wireless Headphones for $230 (Reg. $348)

Feb. 26th 2020 4:59 pm ET

0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $229.95 shipped when coupon code ALT18A has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $118 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $21 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to ANC headphones, Sony is known for making some of the best out there. Out of its entire lineup, this pair has been heralded time and time again as the best it sells. Standout features include direct Alexa and Assistant integration, USB-C charging, 30-hour battery life, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Peruse our hands-on review to read our thoughts.

If you can live without ANC, consider Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $35 when clipping the on-page coupon. These are Hi-Res audio certified and sport a USB-C port with support for fast-charging.

In need of a Bluetooth speaker or want to try out Samsung Galaxy Buds? Then you should head over to today’s smartphone accessories roundup to see what’s in store.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

  • DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience
  • VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more
  • QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

