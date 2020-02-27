Take Anker’s Nebula Capsule Projector anywhere for $246 shipped (Reg. $300)

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Smart Projector for $245.99 shipped when promo code KINJAD4111 is applied during checkout. That’s a $54 savings from the regular price and $20 less than our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Don’t miss this week’s Anker sale for additional markdowns on USB-C chargers, power banks, and more. Deals start at $8.50 with a number of new all-time lows.

Anker Nebula Capsule features:

Remarkable clarity and contrast: dlp’s advanced in tell I bright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI Lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big. Recommended for use in dimmer environments

360° speaker: equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction

Super portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz Weight to effortlessly go wherever you do

Android 7.1: Run streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, YouTube, and more for endless entertainment

