Save 30% on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Router at $209, more from $50

Amazon offers the NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $208.67 shipped. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $41, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 802.11ac router is packed with features geared towards enhancing your gaming experience like bandwidth allocation, a customizable geofilter, built-in VPN, and more. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 2,600Mb/s of concurrent download speeds across its dual-band channels. Plus, there’s four Gigabit Ethernet ports to take advantage of. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the NETGEAR 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $65, today’s offer saves you $15 and returns the price to its Amazon low. Perfect for expanding your wired setup, this switch is a great way to handle all of the smart home hubs, gaming consoles, and other devices that need a wired connection. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

Looking to blanket your home in mesh Wi-Fi instead? NETGEAR’s Orbi system will run you $200 right now and covers 6,000-square feet with 802.11ac. You’ll get three nodes, making it a suitable option for covering multiple stories with fast speeds.

NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro Router features:

Enjoy seamless connectivity when playing online games with this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router. Local connection options and the ability to choose preferred servers help limit game lag, while the Internet utilization monitor lets you keep track of devices that might be using too much bandwidth. With a customizable dashboard, this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router shows usage data and other key details so you can optimize your gaming experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!