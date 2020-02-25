NETGEAR Orbi mesh system covers 6,000-sq. ft. with 802.11ac: $200 (Reg. $250+)

Amazon is offering the 3-node NETGEAR Orbi RBK23 802.11ac Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate direct from NETGEAR, it’s regularly been around $250 at Amazon. This beats our last mention of $215 and is within $5 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. If your home has some issues with Wi-Fi reaching every corner, a mesh network will remedy it. This setup from NETGEAR will cover around 6,000-square feet, which is plenty for even larger houses. 802.11ac technology delivers speeds of up to 2.2Gb/s of network throughput, which will ensure that you have enough bandwidth to stream Netflix or Disney+ in 4K without a problem. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Want a high-quality router that’s perfect for smaller homes? Well, the Amazon eero mesh WiFi router is a great option. At $99 shipped, it covers 1,500-square feet simply. eero is my choice of routers and I absolutely love mine as it’s super simple to set up, has plenty of customization options, and is extremely secure.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out this mesh Wi-Fi system from Tenda. It covers 2,500-square feet and is around $70 shipped at Amazon. While it doesn’t pack the eero or NETGEAR namesakes, my parents run a similar system from Tenda and absolutely love it.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK23 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi RBK23 by NETGEAR is a Whole Home WiFi System that delivers AC2200 WiFi up to 6,000 square feet. FastLane3 provides better 4K HD gaming & streaming, no matter how many devices connect. Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls let you easily manage content & time online on any device.

