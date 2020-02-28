Epson’s Home Cinema Projector can create a 132-inch screen at $549 (Reg. $770)

Walmart currently offers the Epson Home Cinema 2100 1080p 3LCD Projector for $549 shipped. Down from its usual going rate of $770 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you over 28%, comes within $30 of the all-time low, and is one of the best prices to date. Perfect for kickstarting your home theater setup, Epson’s 2100 projector sports 1080p output and dwarfs most TVs with the ability to create an up to 132-inch screen. It also features a 2500-lumen output as well as an integrated 10W speaker and up to 4,500-hours of lamp life. Plus, in terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual HDMI inputs and a USB port. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 125 customers.

If you’re serious enough about your home theater to be considering a projector, then picking up VIVO’s universal ceiling mount is about the best way to leverage your savings. At just $15, you’ll be able to position the projector the perfect angle for your setup and also won’t have to worry about keeping it propped up somewhere else.

Opt for an even more affordable projector by picking up Anker’s Nebula Capsule instead. Not only will you save $303 by locking in this alternative, but you’ll gain a portable projector with 100-inch screen capabilities as well. It’s currently on sale for $246, marking one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Epson Home Cinema 2100 Projector features:

Bring the big screen home with the Home Cinema FULL HD projector, featuring Full HD resolution and flexible, easy installation. Get widescreen 1080p images up to 11 feet or more over 4x larger than a 60-inch flat panel. Offering 2,500 lumens of color/white brightness, the projector delivers vibrant images.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!