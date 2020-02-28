Get a $50 gift card with the Philips Hue Play Sync Box at $200 ($280 value)

Today only, as part of its Flash Sale, Best Buy is currently offering the new Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box with a $50 eGift Card for $199.99 shipped. Typically selling for $230, throwing in the value of the bundled gift card saves you a total of $80. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the best promotion to date. Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box translates what is shown on your TV into reactive ambient lighting throughout your family room or home theater. It’s a great way to add some extra flair into your setup and offers a unique level of immersion. Supports 4K HDR10 passthrough and packs four HDMI ports. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 290 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For those who haven’t yet expanded their smart lighting setup into the home theater, taking advantage of the lead deal won’t bring too much functionality to the table. So instead, consider picking up the Philips Hue Play Bar lights, which are a great option for getting started. Specifically designed to illuminate your entertainment area, a 2-pack will run you $130 at Amazon.

For a more affordable way to add a pop of color into your space, we’re still tracking a deal on this 2-pack of RGB LED light bulbs, which are down to $5.50 each at Amazon. You can also head on over to our smart home guide for additional ways to expand your setup at a discount.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!